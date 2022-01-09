IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Sold by R.P. Boggs & Co.

R.P. Boggs & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,011 shares during the period. IES makes up approximately 5.0% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in IES were worth $7,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IES by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 832,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of IES by 659.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 638,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,805,000 after purchasing an additional 554,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in IES by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 616,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,642,000 after acquiring an additional 51,531 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in IES by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 480,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IES by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after acquiring an additional 14,211 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $324,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew J. Simmes acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.29 per share, for a total transaction of $51,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

IES stock opened at $50.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.22. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $56.24.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across various end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.

