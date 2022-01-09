Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Makes New $5.44 Million Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,238 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $150.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.18 and a 1 year high of $163.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.04 and its 200-day moving average is $140.88.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.38.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

