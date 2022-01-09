Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 2,071 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $13,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,419,116,000 after purchasing an additional 186,344 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,071,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,719 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,534,043,000 after acquiring an additional 113,882 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,224,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,055,830,000 after acquiring an additional 312,507 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,602 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.10.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $122.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.33 and a 200-day moving average of $115.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $1,075,503.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,731 shares of company stock worth $20,852,754 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

