Commerce Bank Has $13.57 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $13,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $445,601,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 28,025.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 522,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 520,144 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,884,000 after acquiring an additional 190,635 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 289,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,674,000 after acquiring an additional 181,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,286,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,828,000 after acquiring an additional 169,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.19.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total transaction of $3,812,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

ROK opened at $327.88 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.13 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

