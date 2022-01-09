Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,962 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $6,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Bally’s by 67.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bally’s during the second quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bally’s by 181.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Bally’s by 42.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BALY opened at $36.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Bally’s Co. has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $75.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.19.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.81). Bally’s had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Terrence Downey acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robeson Reeves acquired 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $550,260 over the last ninety days. 40.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BALY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bally’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen upgraded Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

