Analysts Set Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Price Target at $12.67

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on SHO shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 9,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $95,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,261,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,503,000 after acquiring an additional 128,358 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 762,682 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 389,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 49,037 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.88 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 479.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.