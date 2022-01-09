First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.63.

FR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $61.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.31 and its 200-day moving average is $57.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.90. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

