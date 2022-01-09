Summit Global Investments Makes New Investment in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in WD-40 by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in WD-40 by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the third quarter worth $494,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDFC. TheStreet raised shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $240.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35 and a beta of -0.22. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $333.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.84 and a 200-day moving average of $237.45.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $134.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 56.58%.

In other WD-40 news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $746,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.