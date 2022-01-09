PCHAIN (PI) Reaches Market Cap of $37.27 Million

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 9th. During the last week, PCHAIN has traded flat against the dollar. One PCHAIN coin can now be bought for $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $37.27 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00064293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005512 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN (PI) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

