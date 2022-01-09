Summit Global Investments Invests $365,000 in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 131.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 37.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THG stock opened at $136.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.09. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.09 and a 12 month high of $143.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.60 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

