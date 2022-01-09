PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.36.

A number of research firms have commented on PBF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in PBF Energy by 86.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,514 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 780.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 108,398 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 79.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 191,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 57.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.37. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.77% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PBF Energy will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

