Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 288,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,327 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $20,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $81.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of -74.31, a P/E/G ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.30. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -359.63%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.