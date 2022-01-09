State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 17,836 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 447,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,836 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $32,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Emfo LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 217.4% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 354.5% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $85.67 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.97 and its 200 day moving average is $76.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.22.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 138 shares of company stock worth $10,413 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

