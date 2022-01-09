Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 6,277 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 12.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,277 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $13,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 11.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 121,250.0% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 15.3% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 314,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 7.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $344.31 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.91 and a 1-year high of $359.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $344.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.51%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $854,643.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $4,103,544.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,157 shares of company stock worth $26,885,395. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ESS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.17.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

