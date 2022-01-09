Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,549 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $17,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 170,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,095,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $40.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.54. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $30.87 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.