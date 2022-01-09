Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 74,106 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,106 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in AES were worth $18,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. bought a new position in AES during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,251,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AES by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AES by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in AES during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,314,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in AES during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.37. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $29.07.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.158 dividend. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

