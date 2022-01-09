Traders Purchase Large Volume of Americold Realty Trust Call Options (NYSE:COLD)

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 2,225 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 843% compared to the average volume of 236 call options.

COLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Shares of COLD opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -103.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.21. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -293.32%.

In other news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 69,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 99,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,219,000.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

