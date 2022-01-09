Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Humana (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 3,495 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 65% compared to the average daily volume of 2,114 put options.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $363.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94. Humana has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $444.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $433.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 20.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,534,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,251 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,047,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,448,139,000 after purchasing an additional 38,633 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Humana by 10.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,515,867,000 after acquiring an additional 626,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Humana by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,493,769,000 after acquiring an additional 156,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Humana by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,025,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,781,940,000 after acquiring an additional 151,466 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities upped their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $488.84.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.