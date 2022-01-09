Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,879,000 after buying an additional 16,539 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth $2,920,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 55,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $78.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.60.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

