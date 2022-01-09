Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.17

Mawson Gold Limited (TSE:MAW)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as low as C$0.16. Mawson Gold shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 90,081 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.20.

About Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW)

Mawson Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal interests in the Nordic countries. It explores for gold, uranium, cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver ores. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Rompas-Rajapalot gold project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 10 exploration permit applications and reservations in Finland.

