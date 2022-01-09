Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $250.08 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $218.28 and a 1 year high of $324.81. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -555.73 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $284.13 and a 200 day moving average of $286.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PODD. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.67.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.