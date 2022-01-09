Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $50,209.00

Shares of Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of £502.09 ($676.58) and traded as low as £492.51 ($663.67). Personal Assets Trust shares last traded at £493 ($664.33), with a volume of 5,290 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is £502.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is £492.65.

Get Personal Assets Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 140 ($1.89) per share. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Personal Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.13%.

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Personal Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.