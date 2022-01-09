Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Acquires 17 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,713,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Camden National Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $979.50.

BLK opened at $892.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $924.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $903.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $670.28 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $135.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

