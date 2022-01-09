Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Buys 37 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,308 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Tesla from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $830.00 price objective on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 price objective (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $889.87.

Shares of TSLA opened at $1,026.96 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,073.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $856.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 332.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total value of $1,064,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,292,621 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,554,314 in the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.