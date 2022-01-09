Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Purchases 476 Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $6,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $77,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $90,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $241,000.

BATS GSEW opened at $69.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.40.

