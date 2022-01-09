UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Short Interest Down 26.1% in December

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the November 30th total of 35,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 53,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

UTSI opened at $0.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22. UTStarcom has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.34.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

