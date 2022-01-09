TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Short Interest Down 28.9% in December

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the November 30th total of 22,500 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of TSR stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. TSR has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $18.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 million, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07.
TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The technology company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter. TSR had a return on equity of 81.94% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $22.87 million during the quarter.
About TSR
TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.
