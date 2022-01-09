TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Short Interest Down 28.9% in December

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the November 30th total of 22,500 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of TSR stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. TSR has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $18.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 million, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The technology company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter. TSR had a return on equity of 81.94% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $22.87 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Robert E. Fitzgerald acquired 3,496 shares of TSR stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,219.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert E. Fitzgerald acquired 11,303 shares of TSR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $99,579.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About TSR

TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

