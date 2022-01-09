Short Interest in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Drops By 27.5%

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,700 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the November 30th total of 249,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of United Fire Group stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average of $23.93. United Fire Group has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $36.40. The firm has a market cap of $623.26 million, a PE ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 0.08.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $248.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Fire Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in United Fire Group by 202.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 90,945 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Fire Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,348,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Fire Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,406,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,734,000 after purchasing an additional 72,285 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in United Fire Group by 4,116.7% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 50,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Fire Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $844,000. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

