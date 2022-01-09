LGCY Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $104.15 Million (LGCY)

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. LGCY Network has a total market cap of $104.15 million and $1.30 million worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LGCY Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LGCY Network has traded 40.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LGCY Network alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00064363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005518 BTC.

LGCY Network Profile

LGCY Network (LGCY) is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . LGCY Network’s official website is lgcy.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

Buying and Selling LGCY Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LGCY Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LGCY Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LGCY Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LGCYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for LGCY Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LGCY Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.