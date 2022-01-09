Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Short Interest Down 21.4% in December

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 566,900 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the November 30th total of 721,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Gentherm by 392.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Gentherm by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Gentherm by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THRM stock opened at $86.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.31. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on THRM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.