KeyFi Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,783.00 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001608 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KeyFi has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. KeyFi has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $1,783.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00058775 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00083781 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,103.71 or 0.07432001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00071927 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,799.01 or 1.00089951 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003259 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

