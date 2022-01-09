KeyFi Price Reaches $0.67 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 9th. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001608 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $1,783.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KeyFi has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00058775 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00083781 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,103.71 or 0.07432001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00071927 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,799.01 or 1.00089951 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003259 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

