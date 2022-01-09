Parkgene (GENE) Price Hits $25.59 on Top Exchanges

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One Parkgene coin can currently be bought for about $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Parkgene has a total market cap of $7.54 billion and $5,854.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Parkgene has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00064363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Parkgene Profile

GENE is a coin. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 coins and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 coins. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene . Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARKGENE is a scalable Ethereum-based platform that enables drivers to book parking directly from individual parking space owners. Parking spot owners will be able to list and sell their spots directly to drivers. The Blockchain and smart contracts are used to make the parking efficient, cheaper and secure, while the GENE token payments resolve regulation compliance issues. GENE is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on PARGENE's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Parkgene

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

