Tokes Price Tops $0.0172 on Major Exchanges (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 9th. One Tokes coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tokes has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Tokes has a total market capitalization of $3.44 million and $29.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tokes alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001514 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Tokes

Tokes (CRYPTO:TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TKSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Tokes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.