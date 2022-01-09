JustInvest LLC Sells 205 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

JustInvest LLC decreased its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 135.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 13.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $505.00 to $499.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $409.00 to $405.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.83.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

MKTX stock opened at $378.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $386.86 and its 200 day moving average is $426.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $341.50 and a 1-year high of $589.25.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

