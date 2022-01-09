JustInvest LLC Makes New Investment in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,767 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PB. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 31,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $77.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.40 and a 1-year high of $83.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.61.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $282.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.83 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 43.67%. Prosperity Bancshares’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

