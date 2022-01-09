TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,014 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.67% of Medpace worth $45,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Medpace by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Medpace by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Medpace by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 73,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Medpace by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.13, for a total transaction of $2,091,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.26, for a total value of $3,108,904.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 330,503 shares of company stock valued at $71,700,557 in the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MEDP stock opened at $188.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 1.31. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.74 and a twelve month high of $231.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.95.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.