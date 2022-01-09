OptionRoom (ROOM) Market Cap Achieves $828,397.99

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0663 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $828,397.99 and approximately $42,979.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00058775 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00083781 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,103.71 or 0.07432001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00071927 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,799.01 or 1.00089951 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003259 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ROOMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.