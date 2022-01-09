Sapphire Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week (SAPP)

Sapphire (CURRENCY:SAPP) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $229.85 million and approximately $392,446.00 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00035984 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000380 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000646 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000050 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a coin. Sapphire’s total supply is 555,719,405 coins and its circulating supply is 537,572,916 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @Sapphire_Core and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SAPPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.