Akropolis 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.15 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Akropolis has a total market capitalization of $66.39 million and $6.15 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Akropolis has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Akropolis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0191 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Akropolis

Akropolis (AKRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,481,910,214 coins. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

