Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $15.44 Million Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,005 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.12% of LPL Financial worth $15,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the second quarter worth about $146,650,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 935.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 385,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,093,000 after acquiring an additional 432,129 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in LPL Financial by 169.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 604,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,587,000 after acquiring an additional 380,265 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in LPL Financial by 233.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 513,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,498,000 after buying an additional 359,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in LPL Financial by 9,629.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 314,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,510,000 after buying an additional 311,697 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total transaction of $2,840,159.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total value of $3,699,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,065 shares of company stock worth $6,822,244. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.67.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $177.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.88 and a twelve month high of $178.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.27. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.