ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 259.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,963 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $14,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in ONEOK by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE stock opened at $62.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.91. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.91. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OKE. Raymond James lifted their target price on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.