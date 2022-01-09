San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,973 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 904.2% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 15,190 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 9,675.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 116,208 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 23,729.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 147,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 849.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after purchasing an additional 187,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $1,146,606. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSGP stock opened at $71.88 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $101.05. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.77.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.43.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

