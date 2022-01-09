San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $306,000 in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Olympus Peak Asset Management LP increased its stake in PG&E by 10.6% in the third quarter. Olympus Peak Asset Management LP now owns 3,327,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,939,000 after acquiring an additional 320,000 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in PG&E in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PG&E by 1.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in PG&E by 20.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 429,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 74,169 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PG&E by 2,386.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris bought 8,475 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,089.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

NYSE:PCG opened at $12.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of -55.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.40. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.63.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

