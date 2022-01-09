Condor Capital Management Acquires Shares of 1,745 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 276.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $130.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.71. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $104.98 and a 1 year high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.