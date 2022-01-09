General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 11,150.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 467.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 325.4% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.50.

Shares of GD stock opened at $212.09 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $146.53 and a 12-month high of $214.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.86%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

