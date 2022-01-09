JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 249.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,248,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,365,000 after purchasing an additional 275,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,963,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,450,000 after purchasing an additional 124,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 46.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,462,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,144 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 4.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,962,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,569,000 after purchasing an additional 260,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 23.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,462,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,515,000 after purchasing an additional 845,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -338.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.55.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.0649 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently -85.70%.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

