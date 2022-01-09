Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 5,285 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 323.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $256.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.00 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $265.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.35.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.