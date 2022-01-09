Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 5,205 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $12,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at $43,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $682.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $662.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $623.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $710.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total transaction of $4,875,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $654.89.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

