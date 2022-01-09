Condor Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $56,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $78,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $114.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.38. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $115.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.